Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful of coming up against countryman and Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is among the world's best, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino's in-form Tottenham make the trip to Turin for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 clash against Serie A holders Juventus, with Dybala battling to be fit.
Dybala, 24, missed Friday's win over Fiorentina as the Argentina international recovers from a hamstring problem suffered last month, and Pochettino is hopeful of coming up against his countryman.
"I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does, because I think it's always nice to play against the best in the world," Pochettino told Rai Sport.
"I put Dybala in that category, because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems."
Dybala has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, though he is yet to net in the Champions League.
