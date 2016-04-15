Dybala wants 'idol' Messi at Juventus

Paulo Dybala wants Lionel Messi to make the switch to Juventus.

Juve's leading scorer described the Barcelona star as his "idol" and would love to play alongside him in Turin.

"He's my idol; he does things that no one else can do," Dybala told Corriere della Sera.

"Since Ronaldinho doesn't play anymore, I would like Messi [to join Juventus]."

Messi has repeatedly rejected talk of moving to another European club, though Juve are faring well without the Argentina striker.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are six points clear at the Serie A summit and on course for a fifth consecutive Scudetto.

It would mark a spirited comeback from Juve's poor start to the campaign, which saw the champions take just five points from their opening six games.

Dybala, who has scored 18 goals this season, added: "It would be amazing. They took us for dead, but the way we kept going and the desire of this team in each game showed we knew this championship to be ours."