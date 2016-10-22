Dyche delighted to see Clarets get back to basics

Sean Dyche believes Burnley's Premier League victory over Everton was a result of his side going back to the basics.

Scott Arfield's last-gasp strike handed the Clarets the spoils at Turf Moor, with Yannick Bolasie having previously pulled Everton level following Sam Vokes' first-half strike.

And Dyche was quick to laud his side, adding that he wants Burnley to take the impetus more than they have done so far this term.

"It was a good performance, a very authentic performance," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"We went away from what we're good at in the match at Southampton [a 3-1 defeat last Sunday] I thought, and we had to remind our players we build on the basics here.

"We know we have to work for everything we get and I thought that was on show. The two goals though, they were both real quality.

"We go to take the game on and give a performance, that was the key thing. We know if we get that right we've got a chance of getting something.

"This is a difficult place to come. We've made it that way over the last few years, and we want it to continue of course."

Saturday's victory is a third of the season for Burnley, who now occupy 14th place in the Premier League.