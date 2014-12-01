Dyche hails team effort amid Ings speculation

England Under-21 international Ings was a key component of Burnley's promotion-winning campaign in 2013-14, scoring 20 league goals as the Lancashire club finished second in the Championship.

Ings has hit form in recent weeks for Dyche's men, scoring four times in his last five Premier League appearances as Burnley have taken seven points from their last three outings.

The striker's performances have led some to suggest he could be in line for a move away from Turf Moor in January, but Dyche preferred to focus on the qualities of the whole squad.

"It's not just about Ingsy," he said. "He's started scoring and gets the headlines and we take great value in that.

"He's a good young player. He will obviously improve from the challenge upon us, probably more so in a team like us, as it's not always easy.

"Strike-play becomes very important. Not just scoring goals but the other side of it. Getting hold of the ball, dealing with the ball, keeping possession, making different runs and movements, he's learning all of that.

"But there are other people who do a lot of work to support the situation and they are improving as well.

"Whoever it may be, we're used to that. We believe in the people we have, we believe at working at it, it is improving and the bigger picture and that's to keep getting wins."

Burnley take on Newcastle United at home on Tuesday, in what will be Dyche's 100th game in charge of the club.