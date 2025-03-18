'He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday' Alan Shearer on why Dan Burn deserves his England call-up

New England boss Thomas Tuchel has named the Newcastle United defender in his first Three Lions squad

Newcastle United&#039;s English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.
Dan Burn celebrates with the League Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

To say Dan Burn has had a good last week would be something of an understatement.

The Newcastle United centre-back was handed his first England call-up on Friday, when new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel - ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world last year - included the 32-year-old in his squad to face Albania and Latvia this month.

This announcement came as Burn was gearing up for one of the biggest games of his career, with Newcastle preparing to face Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final - and the boy from Blyth delivered the good, scoring the opener as the Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by seeing off the Reds 2-1 at Wembley.

Alan Shearer's reaction to Dan Burn's call-up

Dan Burn of Newcastle United arrives for the Newcastle United Foundation Celebration Dinner 2024/25 at St James' Park on November 19, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Dan Burn, suited and booted (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burn has already linked up with the Three Lions squad after this maiden call-up as he hopes to add his international debut to an incredible list of achievements this month.

One of Burn’s biggest cheerleaders in the media is former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, who was quick to praise Tuchel’s decision to include the former Darlington, Fulham and Brighton star.

When are the international breaks? England's German Thomas Tuchel arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup European qualifiers at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, on December 13, 2024.

Thomas Tuchel is preparing for his first England game (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Big Dan Burn was a surprise call up from Tuchel. Having said that, it is thoroughly deserved,” Shearer told Betfair. “He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday.

“I actually said to the whole room that he's been one of Newcastle's best players this season. But I don't think anyone thought he'd be in the England squad.”

Shearer also reflected on the rest of Tuchel’s squad, including the inclusion of 34-year-old Jordan Henderson, who has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2023.

“Jordan Henderson's return is a bit leftfield,” Shearer added. “That's an interesting one. I think Jarell Quansah has got great potential. Maybe Tuchel is getting him in there for the experience because he hasn't played that much football.

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has endured a troublesome period since he left Liverpool

Jordan Henderson is back in the England set-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

“These are two games, for England in March, that aren't too exciting on the eye in terms of opponents Latvia and Albania, but that doesn't matter to Tuchel. He's got to get his squad together and England's quest to win the World Cup starts now basically.”

England will also face Serbia and Andorra in their qualifying group, where the winner will qualify for next summer’s tournament in North America automatically and second place advancing to a play-off.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

