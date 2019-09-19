Dyche hopes to capitalise on Canaries’ comedown

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Norwich’s stunning win over Manchester City may work in the Clarets’ favour.

Daniel Farke’s side visit Turf Moor on Saturday, seven days after becoming the first team since Newcastle in January to defeat the Premier League champions in a top-flight fixture.

Burnley will be looking to bring the Canaries down to earth with a bump, and Dyche said: “We’ve had those moments and I’ve had it as a player as well.

“It can be a strange thing because you wake up a few days later and the reality is suddenly the next game and all that euphoria and the great feeling of beating someone like Man City is gone.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I’d like that to happen. It would be brilliant if they have a bit of a down day, but I think our job is to perform well enough that it makes them not play well.”

Norwich sit one place and one point above Burnley in the table thanks to the victory over City and an earlier success against Newcastle, and Dyche was among the admirers watching on television last weekend.

He said: “A fantastic result, obviously. People mention Manchester City may have been off colour a little bit. Trust me, it’s not easy whether they are or not. The top teams are the top teams, you’ve got to play well to beat those teams.

“I thought they were excellent on the day. I think what they’re trying to do is take from last season and carry it into this season. It’s how well that can do over a season. They’ve had a couple of big results but that’s a massive result when you beat Man City in front of your own fans.”

Teemu Pukki has been the star man for the Canaries and he is behind only Sergio Aguero and Tammy Abraham in the Premier League scoring charts with six goals from five games.

But Dyche will not be making special plans for the Finn, saying: “To be fair to our defensive unit, they’ve played against some very, very good players in the Premier League.

“I think we make our players aware of some of the strengths of the opposition but it’s certainly not about one player.

“They’re a decent side Norwich, without doubt, and they’re learning all the time, but when you think about some of the powerful teams in the Premier League and some of the centre forwards, I think he’s in good company but he’s got to earn his spurs against that kind of company.”

Burnley have not won since an impressive opening-day victory over Southampton and Dyche was unhappy with his side’s second-half display in last weekend’s draw with Brighton despite a last-gasp equaliser.

He hinted afterwards that he may make changes, with goalscorer Jeff Hendrick among those deemed likely to get a run out against Norwich.

“There’s a few who are in the thinking,” said Dyche. “Because we had a tricky second half last week it’s almost like I mentioned about change and everyone thinks you’re going to change.

“It doesn’t mean I’m going to change it. Historically I don’t change the team that often but, when I think it’s right to change it, I will do. But it’s good to see players like him (Hendrick) knocking on the door and giving that type of performance, even if it’s only 15, 20 minutes.”

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return from nearly a month out with a calf problem, but Danny Drinkwater (ankle) remains sidelined.