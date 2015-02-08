Dyche laments set-piece goals after score draw

Two weeks ago, Burnley moved 2-0 up against Crystal Palace only to lose 3-2, and Sunday's meeting with West Brom saw Dyche's men squander another advantage.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Danny Ings put them in control, but Chris Brunt and then substitute Brown Ideye headed in corners as West Brom came away from Turf Moor with a 2-2 draw.

"Beyond two set-pieces I thought we were excellent," said Dyche, who also felt his side should have had a penalty when Ben Mee's cross struck the arm of Gareth McAuley in the final 10 minutes.

"There's a foul on Jonah [David Jones, for the equaliser] and he gets a free header which is disappointing.

"They're the fine margins, beyond that our performance was very good.

"The way we responded to the second to get a third was excellent. There are a lot of positives to come out of the performance. Two set pieces and we'd look to deal with them better ordinarily.

"That's Premier League football, that's what it's like. We never think a game is dead, you can't switch off for a moment, today was harsh. There are certain things we can control.

"That's the reality of this level, the game's never done, people thought we were down at Manchester City at 2-0.

"You've got to be tuned into your performance for every inch of it. The players are learning and adapting but it's the reality of it, there's nothing as given in this league."