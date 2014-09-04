Dyche promised January transfer kitty

The gulf in spending power between the Lancashire club and the rest of the teams in the top flight was plain for all to see during the most recent transfer window, which closed on Monday with Burnley luring 10 new players to the club.

Despite being one of the busiest Premier League clubs, Dyche parted with roughly £8 million in total and opted for a policy of trying to find bargain buys as well as using the loan market to sign Michael Keane and Nathaniel Chalobah from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

The Burnley board appear determined to work within certain strict financial criteria following promotion last season, but Dyche will be able to strengthen at the turn of the year.

John Banaszkiewicz, Burnley co-chairman, told the Lancashire Telegraph: "We've got some money left for January so that it keeps our options open.

"I've congratulated Sean on his transfer activity.

"It's not been easy, it's been challenging, but it's been a learning curve as well.

"There have been some inflated prices. I've only been a director for three years, but this has definitely been the most challenging period.

"But it all came good in the end."