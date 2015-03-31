Dyche: Young players shouldn't need break

Suggestions had been raised that the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Burnley's Danny Ings should not be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament due to risk of burn-out.

However, Dyche wants Ings to go to aid the striker's development after his first season in the Premier League.

"I don't over-think the idea of having these long breaks," he said. "I think they'll be all right at 22.

"I am sure these people are educated and savvy enough with sports science etcetera to make sure these players have some downtime before they go into any tournament or event, and look at it wisely.

"I trust in the professionalism of the national team as well as our own.

"I think it is just the experience of it, playing different styles of football and I think it is about being around other young players, other talented players, different voices, different styles, different analysis techniques.

"We hope they learn from us, of course, but this is also for them to learn as a player, to become more rounded individuals as players."