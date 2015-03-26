Dyke: FA to discuss Hodgson extension

Hodgson, who replaced Fabio Capello in May 2012, is out of contract at the end of the European Championship in France in 2016.

The 67-year-old is believed to want to extend his deal through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

While there have not been discussions regarding Hodgson's contract, Dyke insisted the Englishman's future will be sorted in due course.

"I get on quite well with Roy and I chat to him all the time," he said. "We have not talked about contracts yet.

"We will have the discussion with Roy in the next nine months to a year.

"When we decided in Brazil that we wanted Roy to continue with his contract, we thought 'he's got a contract, he sees it through'. Sometime in the next year we will discuss what happens afterwards.

"We genuinely haven't discussed it [yet]."

England are virtually assured of a spot at Euro 2016, with Hodgson's men four wins from four matches as they prepare to host Lithuania in Group E action on Friday.

England follow their qualifier with a friendly against Italy in Turin on Tuesday.