Dylan Levitt could return for Dundee United after hamstring injury

Dundee United could welcome Dylan Levitt back for the visit of Hearts on Saturday.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed Wednesday’s defeat at Livingston with a minor hamstring strain he sustained against Aberdeen last weekend and is pushing for a return.

Injured duo Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back towards fitness.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has an unchanged squad to select from for the trip to Tannadice.

That means Michael Smith is set to be the only absentee.

The versatile Northern Irishman could be facing another month on the sidelines as he continues to be plagued by back problems.