Dynamo Kiev look for goals against Fiorentina

Rebrov's men are unbeaten in six matches heading into the clash in Ukraine, scoring plenty of goals in that run.

The league leaders have scored 17 times in those six outings, and Rebrov said they would take an attacking approach against the Serie A giants.

"We don't often play against teams with three-man defences but I hope our players will use the information we gave them," he was quoted as saying by the UEFA website.

"Most teams are focused on how not to concede at home but we will not play defensively in front of our fans. It's not our style.

"We have to attack and build a good advantage for the return."

While Dynamo Kiev are in good form, Fiorentina come into the encounter having suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses.

But Rebrov played down the significance of those defeats, which came at the hands of Juventus and Napoli.

"Fiorentina are a very good team regardless of big defeats in their last two games," he said.

"We have to remember that they were playing some great football before then. Even when they were 3-0 down at the weekend they were still trying to keep the ball and use every opportunity to mount an attack."