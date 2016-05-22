Dzagoev out of Russia squad for Euro 2016

Russia playmaker Alan Dzagoev has been forced to pull out of the squad for Euro 2016 due to a foot injury.

Dzagoev scored the only goal of the game as CSKA Moscow beat Rubin Kazan on Saturday to secure the Russian premier League title.

Attacking midfielder Dzagoev completed the full 90 minutes against Rubin, but complained about pain in his foot afterwards and consequently underwent further examination on Sunday, which have shown a fractured metatarsal.

National team coach Leonid Slutsky has called up Krasnodar midfielder Dmitri Torbinski as Dzagoev's replacement.

Torbinski was left out Russia's initial squad, having made 28 appearances for Russia, scoring twice in the process.

Russia begin their tournament against England on June 11, before facing fellow Group B opponents Slovakia on June 15 and Wales on June 20.