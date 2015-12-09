Dzeko: If I can't score, it's my fault

Roma striker Edin Dzeko said there is no-one else to blame but himself for his lack of goals this season.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has scored just five goals in 17 appearances this season, with only three of those strikes coming in the Serie A.

Roma started the season well and were competing for top spot in the league, but Rudi Garcia's men are now on a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Dzeko has started almost every game for Roma so far this term but admits he must improve in front of goal.

"If I haven't scored a lot of goals it's no one else's fault but mine, I could have done better," Dzeko said.

"But I feel positive for the future, the goals will come. Tomorrow we have an important match and we're determined to reach our objective of qualifying for the last 16."

Roma come up against BATE in the Champions League on Wednesday, requiring a win to ensure progression from Group E and into the knockout stages.

The Italian capital club are boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah, but are still without Gervinho and look likely to be missing the defensive duo of Antonio Rudiger and Leandro Castan.

"[Salah's] doing good," Garcia said.

"He doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs but he's ready."