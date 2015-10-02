Dzeko, Salah join Roma permanently

Roma have revealed deals for Edin Dzeko and Mohamed Salah have been made permanent.

A financial statement published on Thursday confirmed loanees Dzeko and Salah will remain in the Italian capital beyond the 2015-16 Serie A season.

Dzeko and Salah joined Roma on season-long loans from Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

"These players were first signed on a temporary basis, which has been transformed into definitive transfers after planned contractual conditions were met," read a Roma statement, which also revealed a permanent deal for Genoa winger Iago Falque.

Dzeko, who is sidelined with a twisted knee, has scored once since arriving in Rome, while team-mate Salah has bagged three goals.