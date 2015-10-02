Dzeko, Salah join Roma permanently
Loan recruits Edin Dzeko and Mohamed Salah have signed permanent deals with Roma.
Roma have revealed deals for Edin Dzeko and Mohamed Salah have been made permanent.
A financial statement published on Thursday confirmed loanees Dzeko and Salah will remain in the Italian capital beyond the 2015-16 Serie A season.
Dzeko and Salah joined Roma on season-long loans from Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.
"These players were first signed on a temporary basis, which has been transformed into definitive transfers after planned contractual conditions were met," read a Roma statement, which also revealed a permanent deal for Genoa winger Iago Falque.
Dzeko, who is sidelined with a twisted knee, has scored once since arriving in Rome, while team-mate Salah has bagged three goals.
