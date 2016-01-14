Earthquakes sign Argentinean defender Imperiale

The San Jose Earthquakes have brought in some competition at the back, announcing the signing of Argentinean defender Andres Imperiale on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed stints in the top flights of Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Cyprus and Bolivia since making his professional debut in 2005. He most recently played for Costa Rican power Deportivo Saprissa.

Imperiale, a center back who also can play left back, figures to provide competition for the aging defensive duo of Clarence Goodson and Victor Bernardez, who both turn 34 this spring.

"Andres is an experienced player that we think will be a good addition to the team," Earthquakes general manager John Doyle said in a news release. "We have a strong core group of defenders and Andres will fit right in."