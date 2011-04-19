East Asia federation backs Bin Hammam

"The EAFF Executive Committee... has unanimously welcomed the decision of Mr. Mohamed bin Hammam, president of AFC, to stand for the presidency of FIFA," the federation, comprising 10 member associations, said in a statement.

EAFF President Chung Yun Cho has also expressed full support for Bin Hammam's bid to end Swiss Sepp Blatter's 13-year-reign at the helm of world soccer's governing body, the federation said.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) virtually assured its support to Bin Hammam during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) chief's visit to India last week.

The 61-year-old Qatari also has the backing of his former foe and honorary chairman of the Korean Football Association Chung Mong-joon.

Bin Hammam is touring the world canvassing support for the June 1 election to become FIFA's first Asian president.