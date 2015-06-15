Eberl hints at Gladbach's Ginter interest

Matthias Ginter could be a potential purchase for Borussia Monchengladbach, according to the club's sporting director Max Eberl.

The Borussia Dortmund defender has struggled to make an impact at Signal Iduna Park following his move from Freiburg last year - making just 12 starts in all competitions.

And the Germany international - who opted for Dortmund over Gladbach last year - may once again prove a target for the Borussia-Park outfit.

"If we look around for a new central defender, it is clear that we will consider all options, while also discussing the name Matthias Ginter," Eberl told Kicker.

"But he chose a year ago to go to Borussia Dortmund and he is there under contract."

With Thomas Tuchel due to begin his Dortmund reign, World Cup-winner Ginter could be offered more opportunities this term.

However, centre-back Neven Subotic has recently agreed a new deal at the club and fellow defender Mats Hummels is also set to stay despite reported interest from Manchester United.