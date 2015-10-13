Ecuador 2 Bolivia 0: Late double settles sodden encounter

Ecuador made it two straight wins in World Cup qualifying with a well-earned 2-0 victory over Bolivia.

Gustavo Quinteros' men, coming off a surprise success over Argentina, threatened time and time again, but had to wait until the 81st minute to find a breakthrough.

Miller Bolanos struck from an angle and Felipe Caicedo kept his cool to convert a stoppage-time penalty as Ecuador improved to six points from two qualifiers and sent Bolivia slumping to a back-to-back defeats.

Torrential rain had threatened to bring an early end to the clash in Quito, with the pitch covered by water.

The conditions made life difficult for the players, particularly throughout the first half, before they improved after the break.

Ecuador always looked the more likely to find a goal, but poor finishing and goalkeeper Daniel Vaca's good work kept Bolivia in the game.

Substitute Juan Cazares went close in the 79th minute when his low strike from distance left Vaca unmoved, only to strike the post.

But Cazares and Bolanos combined just moments later to break the deadlock, exchanging passes before the latter's neat finish from an angle.

Ecuador sealed their win in the dying stages when Caicedo was brought down by Vaca in the area before the Espanyol forward stepped up to convert the spot-kick straight down the middle.