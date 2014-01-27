Ecuador Wrap: Emelec start with victory

Former Everton striker Denis Stracqualursi scored the only goal of the game as Emelec came away with 1-0 home win against newly-promoted Mushuc Runa.

Independiente del Valle claimed first on the standings on goal difference after a 2-0 victory over Deportivo Quito.

Goals in the second half to Junior Sornoza and Jonathan Gonzalez were enough to secure the three points.

LDU Loja had their early advantage quickly cancelled out before rallying to record a 2-1 win versus El Nacional.

Robert Arboleda's second minute goal was quickly equalised by El Nacional's Michael Chala before Fabio Renato struck the winner for Loja on 53 minutes.

A solitary goal to Jorge Palacios Avila sealed a 1-0 win for Manta over LDU Quito, while Olmedo survived a late fightback from Barcelona to run out 2-1 winners.

Universidad Catolica and Deportivo Cuenca fought out a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the season.