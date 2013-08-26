Ecuador Wrap: Emelec take top spot

Angel Mena opened the scoring for Gustavo Quinteros' side after only 11 minutes before Enner Valencia doubled the lead just before half-time.

The victory means Emelec are deadlocked on top of the standings with Universidad Catolica, who are also on 21 points and overcame Macara 1-0 on the road.

Federico Laurito scored the only goal of the game in the 45th minute.

Deportivo Quito is in third position, four points off the leaders, after a 0-0 draw at home against rivals LDU Quito.

LDU Loja won their first game in seven after a 3-1 triumph over Barcelona.

The only goal of the first half came through Erick Castillo's 36th-minute opener before Armando Wila made the advantage two goals on 50 minutes.

Barcelona kept themselves in the game with a 76th-minute goal from Wilder Medina but seconds later, their own defender, Jose Perlaza, secured victory for Loja with an unfortunate own goal.

In other results, Manta and Deportivo Quevado traded a goal in each half while Independiente fought out a goalless draw against El Nacional.