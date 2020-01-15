Eden Hazard reveals what he did not like about working with Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Eden Hazard says he is enjoying training with the ball again after three years under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Hazard swapped Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, joining Real Madrid in a deal worth around £88.5m.

The Belgium international spent six years in west London, during which time he won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Hazard was influential in each of those title-winning campaigns, first under Jose Mourinho in 2014/15 and then under Conte in 2016/17.

The former Lille man was also Chelsea's key man last term, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists in the league to help Sarri's side finish third.

Hazard also inspired the Blues to Europa League glory, scoring twice in the 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the final.

But the Madrid forward says he is enjoying working under Zinedine Zidane after three years of "rigid" training at Chelsea.

"In training, we are always using the ball... there's movement and mini-matches," he told Sport Magazine.

"When you meet Italian coaches like I did, you are less happy. They are more rigid and repetitive. You find pleasure in victory. I spent three years with Italian coaches so to rediscover this pleasure again makes me happy."

Hazard also revealed that he first had contact with Zidane over a potential move to Madrid three and a half years ago.

"I didn't talk much with him [before joining]," he added. "The first time was during the 2016 European Championship in France. He called me and said: 'It would be good if you came.'

"When Zidane calls you, it's serious!"

Madrid, who won the inaugural four-team Spanish Super Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid last weekend, return to La Liga action against Sevilla on Saturday.