Eden Hazard edges closer to Chelsea exit after private promise is revealed

Eden Hazard has asked Chelsea to honour their promise and sell him to Real Madrid, write The Sun.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Madrid also considered launching a bid for Hazard 12 months ago, but Hazard remained at Stamford Bridge on the proviso that he would be free to leave this summer.

Los Blancos have already had an offer of £67.9m rejected by the Blues, but they are likely to increase that bid in the coming weeks.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly willing to spend £90m of his transfer kitty on a player who has scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League this term.

And Hazard wants the club to honour their promise and allow him to depart.

Chelsea host Watford on Sunday as they attempt to take a step closer to securing a top-four finish.

