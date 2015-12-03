Eden Hazard happy at Chelsea, says brother Thorgan

Thorgan Hazard believes brother Eden Hazard is happy at Chelsea and has not heard of a problem between his elder sibling and Jose Mourinho.

Eden Hazard has struggled for form in what has been a dreadful season for defending Premier League champions - who sit 14th in the table after 14 games.

The attacking midfielder has failed to score in 21 appearances in all competitions and has been dropped by Mourinho on occasion.

His difficulties have been surprising given the 24-year-old won the PFA Player of the Year award last campaign as Chelsea eased to the title.

However, younger brother Thorgan - who left Chelsea for Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this year after failing to make the grade at Stamford Bridge - has no reason to believe Eden is unhappy.

He told Omnisport: "Until now he never said he was unhappy so I think he's happy. He's part of one of the best clubs in the world, he won many titles last year, this year it's a bit more difficult, but it's football, every player, every club, goes through hard times.

"I think he's happy, but you need ask him, I can't answer for him.

"I think he already proved last year that he [Mourinho] worked really well with Eden and Eden worked really well with Mourinho.

"I know that journalists like it when it's not going well, they are looking for problems but I never heard there was a problem between Mourinho and Eden. If some journalists hear that there are problems, they hear it, but I never heard about it."