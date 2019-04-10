Eden Hazard reveals when he’ll make decision on Chelsea future

Hazard is widely expected to leave west London for Real Madrid this summer, with the most recent reports suggesting that he has no intention of signing a new contract.

Madrid are apparently confident of signing him enough to be discussing their future with the 28-year-old, who says that nothing will be revealed until the end of the campaign.

"I'm just focused on Chelsea," Hazard told ESPN. "One month to play, top four, try to win the Europa League.

“For the fans I think the most important thing is when they see me on the pitch, they just think that my head is with Chelsea.

"So we'll see after."

Hazard has contributed to a Premier League-high 28 goals this season, scoring 16 himself and assisting 12 more.

Then read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 31 Champions League clubs that Lionel Messi has scored against?

GONGS 20 players who won the PFA *and* FWA Player of the Year awards