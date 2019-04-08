This is how confident Real Madrid are about signing Eden Hazard

With just over a year remaining on the Belgian’s contract and no indication of an extension forthcoming, he appears set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Evening Standard say that the Spanish club are making preparations for next season on the assumption that Hazard will be a member of Zinedine Zidane’s first-team squad.

Madrid are understood to be unwilling to meet Chelsea’s £100 million price tag, but a compromise is expected to be found for the 28-year-old’s move to go ahead.

The La Liga giants are expected to overhaul their playing squad during the summer market after a disappointing campaign, with Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco all facing uncertain futures.

Zidane’s side are currently third in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, while they were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Ajax under the leadership of the Frenchman’s predecessor, Santiago Solari.

