Edinburgh City do their bit in bid to secure a play-off spot this weekend
By PA Staff published
Edinburgh City strengthened their grip on the final play-off place in cinch League 2 following a 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Annan.
The win means that Alan Maybury’s side will be guaranteed fourth spot if fifth-placed Stenhousemuir lose at home to Stranraer on Saturday.
Ryan Shanley gave the home side the lead after 13 minutes, cutting inside before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.
Ouzy See made it 2-0 just seven minutes later and although Dominic Docherty’s header pulled a goal back for the visitors before half-time, the Citizens secured a vital three points.
