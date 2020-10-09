Edinson Cavani says Ander Herrera helped convince him to join Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has revealed a last-minute conversation with Ander Herrera helped convince him to join Manchester United.

Prolific striker Cavani ended protracted speculation about his future by signing for United on transfer deadline day following his summer departure from Paris St Germain.

The 33-year-old was linked with a host of different clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Leeds, before opting for Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani spoke to former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, pictured, about moving to Old Trafford (Adam Davy/PA)

He revealed advice from former United midfielder Herrera, who he lined up alongside in Paris, played a crucial role in his final decision.

“Yes, I spoke with Ander a lot, as well as other team-mates, like Angel Di Maria,” Cavani told the club website.

“It was genuinely getting to the last minute and I called Ander to have a chat.

“I have a lot of admiration for Ander, for the kind of person he is and I had the feeling that his words were going to help me out, by telling me a bit about what it was like at United.

“And so, yes, it’s true that after I’d finished talking with Ander, we came to an agreement here with the club.

“I hadn’t known Ander for too long, but we formed and enjoyed a close friendship during that time at PSG, and today we are still very good mates.”

Cavani has hit 341 goals in 556 matches during his club career and is relishing the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

After signing a one-year deal with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, he was handed the number seven shirt previously worn by club greats George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguay international hopes to live up to the responsibility that comes with the shirt and help return United return “to the top”.

“When you get the chance to pull on the number seven shirt at Manchester United, which has been worn by some top, top players who have been legends here in this country and at this club, it really is a nice responsibility to have,” he said.

Very proud to be part of this great team and looking forward to wear this beautiful shirt.— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) October 7, 2020

“I enjoy challenges and I hope that I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn this shirt before me.

“It’s a fantastic challenge and I’ll be working really hard to perform at my very best so I can leave that number, that shirt, just how it was left by those players.

“I was very attracted by the chance to play in English football, and what’s more, for Manchester United because I feel that I still have a big desire to compete, to work hard and to give the best of myself.

“Let’s hope that I can be up to the task and can represent this club, and along with everyone, help take it to the top.”

Eric Cantona, right, is among the Manchester United greats to have worn the club’s number seven shirt (PA)

Cavani, who also has 50 international goals in 116 caps, had been available since leaving Ligue 1 champions PSG at the end of June.

He began his career with Uruguayan club Danubio and has also played for Serie A sides Palermo and Napoli.

His United debut is expected to be delayed due to coronavirus regulations.

Speaking about competing in England, Cavani said: “For me that’s a real honour, an honour and a new challenge, which really excites me a lot.

“I cannot wait to be able to start to feel what it’s like to play in the Premier League.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have played against a lot of English sides, but now it’s my turn to experience playing and competing every weekend and in every match in the English Premier League.”