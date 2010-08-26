Eduardo 7/2 to score at Emirates
By Gregg Davies
Barcelona are the team to beat this year in the Champions League according to Paddy Power, with the bookie making the Spanish champions 5/2 favourites following today’s group stage draw.
Chelsea lead the English contingent at 11/2 with Man Utd 8/1 and Arsenal 12/1. Making their first appearance in the Champions League this season, Spurs are 28/1 to go all the way from 40/1 before the draw.
In the groups Spurs have a tough time ahead in Group A and are 8/11 to fail to make the last 16 and Evens to go through. Tottenham are also 15/8 to defeat reigning champions Inter Milan when Rafa Benitez brings his team to White Hart Lane.
It’s 17/10 for all four English teams to reach the Last 16 whilst, with the final being held at Wembley next May, Paddy Power also offer 4/7 for any English team featuring, 9/2 for an all-English affair and 9/5 for an English club to lift the big cup on home turf.
Former Gunners striker Eduardo is 7/2 to score for Shaktar Donetsk v Arsenal on his return to The Emirates in Group H.
Paddy Power Champions League Betting
Outright Betting
5/2 Barcelona
9/2 Real Madrid
11/2 Chelsea
8/1 Manchester United
12/1 Arsenal, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich
25/1 Roma
28/1 Arsenal
33/1 AC Milan
40/1 Lyon
66/1 Bar
Champions League Specials
17/10 All Four English Teams To Reach Last 16
4/7 English team to reach Wembley Final
9/2 All English Wembley final
9/5 English winner
7/2 Eduardo to score v Arsenal at Emirates Stadium
To Reach Last 16
Chelsea
1/14 Yes
13/2 No
Manchester United
1/14 Yes
13/2 No
Arsenal
1/6 Yes
7/2 No
Tottenham
Evens Yes
8/11 No
Tottenham v Inter (White Hart Lane)
15/8 Spurs
23/10 Draw
11/8 Inter
