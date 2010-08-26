Trending

Eduardo 7/2 to score at Emirates

Barcelona are the team to beat this year in the Champions League according to Paddy Power, with the bookie making the Spanish champions 5/2 favourites following today’s group stage draw.

Chelsea lead the English contingent at 11/2 with Man Utd 8/1 and Arsenal 12/1. Making their first appearance in the Champions League this season, Spurs are 28/1 to go all the way from 40/1 before the draw.

In the groups Spurs have a tough time ahead in Group A and are 8/11 to fail to make the last 16 and Evens to go through. Tottenham are also 15/8 to defeat reigning champions Inter Milan when Rafa Benitez brings his team to White Hart Lane.

It’s 17/10 for all four English teams to reach the Last 16 whilst, with the final being held at Wembley next May, Paddy Power also offer 4/7 for any English team featuring, 9/2 for an all-English affair and 9/5 for an English club to lift the big cup on home turf.

Former Gunners striker Eduardo is 7/2 to score for Shaktar Donetsk v Arsenal on his return to The Emirates in Group H.

Paddy Power Champions League Betting

Outright Betting
5/2 Barcelona
9/2 Real Madrid
11/2 Chelsea
8/1 Manchester United
12/1 Arsenal, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich
25/1 Roma
28/1 Arsenal
33/1 AC Milan
40/1 Lyon
66/1 Bar

Champions League Specials
17/10    All Four English Teams To Reach Last 16
4/7        English team to reach Wembley Final
9/2        All English Wembley final
9/5        English winner
7/2        Eduardo to score v Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

To Reach Last 16

Chelsea
1/14      Yes
13/2      No

Manchester United
1/14      Yes
13/2      No

Arsenal
1/6        Yes
7/2        No

Tottenham
Evens       Yes
8/11      No

Tottenham v Inter (White Hart Lane)
15/8      Spurs
23/10    Draw
11/8      Inter

