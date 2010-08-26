Eduardo 7/2 to score at Emirates

Chelsea lead the English contingent at 11/2 with Man Utd 8/1 and Arsenal 12/1. Making their first appearance in the Champions League this season, Spurs are 28/1 to go all the way from 40/1 before the draw.

In the groups Spurs have a tough time ahead in Group A and are 8/11 to fail to make the last 16 and Evens to go through. Tottenham are also 15/8 to defeat reigning champions Inter Milan when Rafa Benitez brings his team to White Hart Lane.

It’s 17/10 for all four English teams to reach the Last 16 whilst, with the final being held at Wembley next May, Paddy Power also offer 4/7 for any English team featuring, 9/2 for an all-English affair and 9/5 for an English club to lift the big cup on home turf.

Former Gunners striker Eduardo is 7/2 to score for Shaktar Donetsk v Arsenal on his return to The Emirates in Group H.

Paddy Power Champions League Betting

Outright Betting

5/2 Barcelona

9/2 Real Madrid

11/2 Chelsea

8/1 Manchester United

12/1 Arsenal, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich

25/1 Roma

28/1 Arsenal

33/1 AC Milan

40/1 Lyon

66/1 Bar

Champions League Specials

17/10 All Four English Teams To Reach Last 16

4/7 English team to reach Wembley Final

9/2 All English Wembley final

9/5 English winner

7/2 Eduardo to score v Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

To Reach Last 16

Chelsea

1/14 Yes

13/2 No

Manchester United

1/14 Yes

13/2 No

Arsenal

1/6 Yes

7/2 No

Tottenham

Evens Yes

8/11 No

Tottenham v Inter (White Hart Lane)

15/8 Spurs

23/10 Draw

11/8 Inter

