Eduardo excited about 'special' World Cup

Brazilian-born Eduardo is yet to appear at a World Cup after he was overlooked by Zlatko Kranjcar in 2006 due to his age, while Croatia failed to qualify for the tournament in South Africa four years later.

Though he featured at Euro 2012, the 31-year-old is finally set to grace the stage at football's showpiece event, where Croatia will be led by coach Niko Kovac.

And Croatia's second-highest goalscorer with 29 goals - behind Davor Suker (45) - told FIFA.com he is looking forward to the World Cup opener against Group A opponents Brazil on June 12, though he does have mixed feelings about returning to his country of birth.

"Without a doubt this is a little odd, but I see it as a great opportunity too," said the Shakhtar Donetsk front-man, who will also face Cameroon and Mexico in the group stage.

"I have missed three major tournaments, because there was (UEFA) Euro 2008 as well, when I was still recovering from injury.

"I experienced what it was like to play (at a major competition) at Euro 2012, but your first World Cup is something special.

"I could never have imagined this situation: to be Brazilian and have the chance to play in a World Cup in your own country, but in the shirt of another national team.

"And on top of that, just to complicate things, there's the opening match between the two countries. I could never have imagined such a huge coincidence."

Eduardo added: "It'll be a difficult moment for me, I'm sure you understand.

"If only I had the chance to sing both anthems. I think I am going to feel torn."