Eduardo farewells Dinamo Zagreb amid Chelsea speculation

Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Eduardo appears set to move to England after he farewelled the club following their qualification for Champions League group stage.

Eduardo played the full 120 minutes as Croatian giants Dinamo outlasted Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday, amid growing speculation of an imminent switch to Premier League outfit Chelsea.

The 33-year-old keeper - who was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad - revelled in a bittersweet result and hoped fans would remember him in a good light.

"At the same time I am happy and sad. This was beautiful story, but I got chance in a big club. It is the opportunity of lifetime and I think I deserved it," Eduardo said via the club's official website.

"I am leaving Dinamo when the club qualified for Champions league, I am thrilled for that success. I hope people will remember me in Zagreb as a person that always gave his best for club and fans and that everyone will keep nice memory of me.

"I sure will have great memory of Dinamo and Zagreb and all people I played and worked with here."