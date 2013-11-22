Eduardo flattered by Inter Milan reports

The 30-year-old made the switch to the Ukrainian champions in 2010, after failing to break into Arsene Wenger's plans at former club Arsenal.

Inter have recently been purchased by Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir, and the club are thought to be in the market for another forward.

And Eduardo - whose contract expires at the end of the season - has emerged as a possibility.

"I read about this in the Italian press," Eduardo is quoted as saying by 24sata.

"It would be nice to play for Inter, it's nice to hear them talking about me in the context of a big club.

"However, I do not know anything yet and I have a contract until July."

Eduardo returns to club duty in Saturday's Ukrainian Premier League clash with Sevastopol after being part of the Croatia squad that secured their spot at the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 aggregate play-off victory over Iceland.