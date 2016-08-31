Edwards adds to Welsh midfield woes

David Edwards has become the latest player to withdraw from the Wales squad ahead of Monday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, who has 35 senior caps to his name, has been sidelined by what his club and the Football Association of Wales described as a 'slight' injury.

The absence of the 30-year-old is another blow for Wales manager Chris Coleman, who has already been denied the services of injured midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Jonny Williams.

Edwards, who recovered from knee ligament damage in time to make the Wales squad that reached the last four at Euro 2016, is replaced by Wigan's Shaun MacDonald.

The 28-year-old debuted for Wales in 2010 and has won four full caps to date.

Coleman's side are the top seeds in Group D which also contains Ireland, Austria, Serbia and Georgia in addition to Moldova.