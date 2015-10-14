Effenberg fired up to begin coaching career with Paderborn

Stefan Effenberg hopes to use Paderborn as a springboard into a successful coaching career after signing a two-year deal with the club.

The former Bayern Munich star was confirmed as the club's new boss on Tuesday after the departure of Markus Gellhaus, with Paderborn having won just two of their opening 10 games in 2. Bundesliga, having suffered relegation from the top flight last season.

Former Paderborn coaches including Andre Breitenreiter, Roger Schmidt and Andre Schubert have gone on to land roles with some of the Bundesliga's top sides and Effenberg is keen to follow in their footsteps.

"I've seriously considered work as a head coach for some time. Paderborn is a great post to enter into the profession, as the impressive careers of my predecessors show," he told the club's official website.

"SCP have a lot of quality in the squad, now we have to form a successful team quickly."

Paderborn president Wilfried Finke has little doubt Effenberg will bring the kind of self-belief which underpinned the 47-year-old's playing career.

"The chemistry fits. Stefan Effenberg is a top-class football expert and is primed for the task at hand at SCP. He'll breathe new self-confidence into our team and inspire the fans," said Finke.

Effenberg will begin with a home clash against Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday.