EFL hopefuls Chesterfield welcome back Paul Cook as manager

Chesterfield have announced the eye-catching appointment of Paul Cook seven years after the popular manager left the club.

The 54-year-old led the Spireites to the League Two title in 2013/14, taking them into the play-offs the following campaign.

Cook went onto manage Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich but is now returning for his second spell in charge of Chesterfield, who currently sit second in the National League.

The well-travelled manager succeeds James Rowe, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this month having initially been ” suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct”.

Chief executive John Croot said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club.

“He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup.

“Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role.

“Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team.”

Webb was Rowe’s assistant manager and has been in caretaker charge.