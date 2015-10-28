Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich: Lahm talks up champions' hunger

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says the Bundesliga champions' hunger and desire is fuelling their dominant start to the season ahead of Friday's trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

The sides meet at the Commerzbank Arena off the back of differing DFB-Pokal results - Pep Guardiola's men knocking out defending champions Wolfsburg, while Frankfurt fell to third-tier Erzgebirge Aue.

Bayern have won all 10 league matches this term and consolidated their usual position atop the table with a 4-0 victory over Cologne last time out.

Arjen Robben made a goalscoring return from injury in the victory at the Allianz Arena, with Mehdi Benatia able to feature on Friday having been an unused substitute in the win over Wolfsburg following a hamstring problem.

Skipper Lahm paid tribute to Guardiola this week amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future and Bayern's mentality.

"It's not a secret the team works well with him and follows him. Everything else [regarding his future] is not in our hands," explained the former Germany international.

"Of course it's not a normal thing to show a good performance everytime. This is impressive.

"Every Bundesliga match is a new challange, our opponents don't make it easy for us. The nice thing is that we stay hungry.

"We have a lot of energy and concentration on the pitch, otherwise such a streak would not be possible."

Armin Veh's Frankfurt will become the latest side to try to stop Bayern's 11-match winning run in the Bundesliga, which stretches back to the end of last season.

However, an upset at the hands of Aue is far from ideal preparation for the visit of the champions - Veh's men humbled by Max Wegner's 74th-minute strike at the Sparkassen-Erzgebirgsstadion.

Days earlier, Frankfurt ended a five-game winless streak with victory over Hannover and midfielder Stefan Aigner pulled no punches in his assessment of the cup exit.

"I can understand why the fans are mad after this performance. Everything we have built up against Hannover, we broke again," he explained.

"Aue were not that good, we were just so poor. I have no desire to stand here after the game and talk about it.

"It was just a s***** game from us."