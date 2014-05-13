El Shaarawy calm over World Cup berth

El Shaarawy made his first appearance of the year in Milan's 2-1 defeat at Atalanta last Sunday.

The 21-year-old's season has been severely hampered by a foot injury that has limited him to just five starts in all competitions.

But despite his lack of match practice this term, El Shaarawy is hopeful he will be called up when Italy coach Cesare Prandelli announces his provisional World Cup squad on Tuesday.

"I'm really happy to be back again," El Shaarawy told Milan's official website.

"We're disappointed about the defeat as a European finish is further out of reach, but to be back out on the pitch again was really satisfying.

"I've always believed in going to the World Cup. In the past months, I've given my all to get back as soon as possible and show I'm well.

"I hope to go and I've always believed. If I don't get a call-up, I would go about it in a calm way.

"I would try and get back on track right away with Milan next season. We have the objective of the Scudetto and we will focus on that."