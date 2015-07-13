El Shaarawy completes Monaco move

Stephen El Shaarawy has finalised his move to Ligue 1 side Monaco from Milan.

The forward will spend the 2015-16 season on loan at Stade Louis II, with Monaco holding an option to make the switch permanent.

He told the principality club's official website: "It's a great emotion to sign here in Monaco.

"I am very happy and very moved. I thank the president of AS Monaco for this opportunity.

"I hope to have a great season with AS Monaco and excite the AS Moonaco supporters."

The transfer had been widely reported in recent days, with the 22-year-old struggling to secure regular first-team football at the Italian giants.

El Shaarawy moved to San Siro in 2011 and impressed in his second season, scoring 16 Serie A goals from 37 appearances.

However, in the past two campaigns the Italy international made just 15 league starts, and has opted to make the switch to Monaco in a bid to reignite his career.

CEO Adriano Galliani posted on Milan's website: "Dear Stephan, AC Milan want to thank you for the dedication and commitment that have always made with our shirt.

"We all wish you every success for the rest of your career as a footballer. At both club level and with the blue shirt of the Italian national team."