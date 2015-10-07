El Shaarawy: I have found serenity at Monaco

Monaco attacker Stephan El Shaarawy is keen to replicate his club form at international level and guide Italy to Euro 2016 qualification by beating Azerbaijan on Saturday.

The 22-year-old moved to Monaco on loan from AC Milan in July after a number of difficult seasons at the San Siro and has shown glimpses of his best form since arriving in Ligue 1.

El Shaarawy's performances saw him recalled by Italy and he is keen to prove national team coach Antonio Conte right for believing in him.

"I have found serenity at Monaco. The team hasn't started very well, but I have been playing regularly and I am happy," El Shaarawy said at a press conference.

"I am scoring goals again and also found the net in the Europa League. I hope I can keep this up.

"I feel that the coach [Conte] believes in me and I am very grateful for that.

"It will be a very important game against Azerbaijan. We know that one win will see us qualify for the Euros. We have to be focused right from the start and I am confident we can bag the full three points with the right attitude.

"We have some very talented players in attack. They have all been doing well and scoring goals at club level. We have a lot of quality and create plenty of chances. We are working hard to ensure our finishing improves."

Italy currently top Group H with 18 points from eight games, two points clear of second-placed Norway and four ahead of Croatia in third place.

They tackle Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday before hosting Norway next Tuesday.