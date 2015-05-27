El Shaarawy open to Premier League move - agent

Stephen El Shaarawy could be willing to test himself in the Premier League, with a change of scenery possible according to the player's brother and agent Manuel.

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring El Shaarawy, who made his first appearance since January with a two-goal performance against Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

The Italy international forward has called Milan home since 2011, but that could change during an off-season that could see club icon Carlo Ancelotti return to the city as coach at the expense of Filippo Inzaghi.

"Would Stephan like to go abroad? I never disguised that I'd like to see him play overseas, for example in the Premier League, but he cares about Milan," Manuel El Shaarawy told Sky Sport Italia.

"This is the club where he exploded on to the scene. We'll discuss it with the club, also considering who will be the coach and the future of the side.

"My brother has been at Milan for four years and grown so much both physically and technically. In the light of his recent injury, a change of air could do him good. It could be an option."