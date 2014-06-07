Electrical storm halts England v Honduras

Just 22 minutes of the first half had been played when referee Ricardo Salazar brought the game to a halt as the storm passed over the Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

Salazar deemed the match - each side's final outing before the FIFA World Cup - would be delayed for a minimum of 30 minutes to allow the weather to pass.

In the time that was played at Sun Life Stadium, both teams were limited to long-range attempts during the opening 15 minutes.

However, the best chance of the game fell to Daniel Sturridge, who should have found the back of the net after a flowing move just before play was called off.

England manager Roy Hodgson happily accepted Salazar's decision.

He told ITV: "We appreciate the referee's decision because he's concerned with the players' safety.

"We're ready to play any time, I don't think the lads will be worried about going out again."

The game was surprisingly the second pre-World Cup friendly to be halted by the weather on Saturday, as Belgium's meeting with Tunisia in Brussels was delayed by over 45 minutes due to a violent hailstorm.