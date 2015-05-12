Elia wants Southampton stay

Southampton forward Eljero Elia has got his sights set on making his loan move from Werder Bremen permanent.

The Netherlands international joined Ronald Koeman's side in January from the Bundesliga outfit and made a strong start at St Mary's Stadium with two goals in his second appearance.

He has failed to score since, though, and been hampered by an ankle injury, but he hopes to have done enough to convince the club to sign him up.

"I want to stay 100 per cent, so it is to the club what they decide," he told the Southampton Echo.

"Otherwise, I have one contracted year with Werder Bremen. I will not stay at Werder Bremen, but I will go to another club then if they don't want me.

"I don't know [what my future holds]. They [Southampton] say nothing about it.

"I speak with the coach [Koeman] about it, who was positive."

Elia will look to impress further in Southampton's final two Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City, with a sixth-placed finish - and European football - still up for grabs.