Ellis claims FIFA Women's Coach of the Year award

Jill Ellis has been named the FIFA Women's Coach of the Year after leading the United States to World Cup glory in 2015.

Ellis' side came out on top in Canada, beating Japan 5-2 in the final in Vancouver as USA were crowned world champions for the third time.

The triumph was the pinnacle of England-born Ellis' career with the US Soccer Federation, for whom she has worked in various capacities since 2000.

Mark Sampson, who guided England to third place in Canada, and Japan coach Norio Sasaki were also shortlisted in the final three.

Ellis said: "It's amazing to be part of an amazing football family. This certainly represents a whole lot of people, to our players, our captains, our staff back in the USA it's my sincere gratitude to your effort and your belief in this team.

"To my friends and family, my parents are here tonight, my dad was my first coach it's a thrill to have him here.

"To FIFA, our own federation, to Sunil Gulati, thank you for your belief and investment and continued belief in women's football."