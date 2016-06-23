Elmohamady extends Hull stay

Premier League new boys Hull City have agreed a three-year extension with Ahmed Elmohamady that will see the Egyptian remain at the club until 2019.

Elmohamady - whose previous contract was set to expire at the end of the month – has made over 180 appearances for Hull since arriving in 2012, including 99 consecutive league starts.

He was part of Steve Bruce's promotion-winning side last season as the Tigers beat Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

The promotion was Elmohamady's second with the club and he hopes they can rise to the challenge ahead of them in the Premier League.

"I'm delighted and pleased to be here for another three years," he told the club's official website.

"I've been here for four years now and it has been a great four years. My mind is now on the next three years with this club and the fans, and the big challenge ahead.

"We're back in the Premier League now and we can't wait to get started."

Hull begin the 2016-17 campaign at home to defending champions Leicester City on August 13.