Elneny: I knew I could adapt to Premier League in three weeks

Arsenal's January signing Mohamed Elneny is pleased with how quickly he has adapted to life in the Premier League.

The Egypt midfielder signed from Swiss outfit FC Basel and has already become a key cog in the Arsenal midfield, making six Premier League appearances since his arrival.

Since signing, Elneny has also scored against Barcelona in the Champions League - although his side lost the tie.

But Elneny was always confident of adapting immediately when he came into the team.

"I was [able to settle] because God helped give me the strength to adapt to my situation," he told Arsenal Player.

"I know it is not easy but God gave me the strength to adapt quickly.

"Some said I would find it hard to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League but I thought otherwise. I even told my agent to give me three weeks to show him how well I could adapt.

"I know I can adapt to all kinds of people and every league I play in."

The new Arsenal midfielder said he was loving life in the Premier League, which he described as the world's best.

"The Premier League is the best and strongest league in the world because there are so many surprising results," Elneny said.

"It is difficult to compare it to the Swiss and Egyptian leagues because everyone knows that the Premier League is the best.

"It is amazing. Everything is wonderful, from the fans to the style of play. I enjoy playing for Arsenal so much. It’s a different kind of football, it’s faster and first class."