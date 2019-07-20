Sale of Kieran Trippier helps Tottenham move to front of queue for Napoli defender

The Albania international is on the way out of the Serie A side this summer and has attracted suitors across Europe.

Radio Kiss Kiss has reported that Spurs’ sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid has aided their pursuit of the Napoli defender as the Spanish side have now ended their interest in Hysaj.

However, the Premier League side are likely to face competition from Roma, who have also expressed interest.

Napoli have set an asking price of around €25 million for the 25-year-old defender, who has 170 Serie A appearances to his name.

