Elusive clean sheet still the focus for Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri says he goes "crazy" when Leicester City concede a goal as his side's wait for a clean sheet under the Italian goes on ahead of Tuesday's League Cup visit of West Ham.

Ranieri offered his players pizza and hot dogs as a defensive incentive prior to Saturday's Premier League trip to Stoke City but Leicester conceded twice inside 21 minutes before fighting back to claim a point at the Britannia Stadium.

Leicester have conceded 10 goals from seven outings under the former Chelsea boss and Ranieri is eager to record a first clean sheet against their top-flight rivals.

"Pizza and champagne is not a good relationship. Maybe pizza and beer for a clean sheet," he told reporters.

"At this moment we try to win every match. We don't close all the space and wait. I'm an Italian and I want to attack. At this moment, it's better to win 2-1 and take points.

"Of course my blood is Italian and when I concede a goal I go crazy."

Leicester saw off Bury 4-1 in their first outing of the competition last month and face a West Ham side buoyed by recent away victories over Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, Ranieri will offer his fringe players another chance to impress, adding: "I think it will be almost the same 11 as played in the last round. They played well and deserve to continue.

"In the last game against Bury I changed a lot and also against West Ham I will change a lot. Tomorrow it’s important to win against a very strong team. They’ve won three times away to fantastic teams, but we are ready.

"For us it has been a good start and for West Ham too. [Slaven] Bilic is doing a very good job. All the players are in good condition. I’m a very lucky man because I can pick from 25 players.

"We have a good history in the cup. We want to perform well tomorrow."