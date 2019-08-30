Elyounoussi happy to join Celtic

Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi declared himself a good fit for Celtic after joining the Scottish champions on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old former Molde and Basel player signed for Southampton from the Swiss side for a reported £16million fee last summer and has been allowed to move on temporarily after 19 appearances and no goals.

The 22-times capped Norway international has won the double in his native land as well as Switzerland and is looking to win more silverware in Glasgow.

Fresh from watching Celtic beat AIK 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa League, he told his new cluib’s website: “I like the way Celtic play their aggressive, offensive football and they created a lot of chances, especially at home, and they could have won that game three or 4-0. So I’ve seen the way they play football and I can see myself fitting into that.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in the Champions League and the Europa League and I have some experience from the Premier League as well. So I’ll bring that to Celtic.

“I’ve also been fortunate enough to win titles in both Norway and Switzerland, so I know what it’s about, to be favourites to win the league and the pressure that’s demanded from everyone, especially the fans, to win games and win titles. So that’s the experience I can bring.”

The versatile forward helped Molde to Europa League victory at Parkhead in 2015.

“I’ve been to Celtic Park before so I know what the atmosphere’s like,” he said. “I was here with Molde back in 2015, and I got a goal and an assist in both games.

“I remember that it was a great atmosphere at Celtic Park when I played here. So I’m really happy to come here.

“Celtic has a great history of winning titles with a lot of fans behind them, so I’m proud to be a part of the club.

“This is something I want to achieve at Celtic, scoring goals and creating chances to help the team win games and winning titles. That’s what it’s about. That’s my job as an attacker –to score goals and create chances for the team.”

Manager Neil Lennon is still looking for more signings with a left-back the priority, and Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor remains a target.

Killie manager Angelo Alessio admitted on Thursday that there had been talks

with Sunderland and Celtic about the Scotland cap.

“He is an option,” Lennon said. “I think it’s well documented that we are

looking for a left-back. There’s been a number of options and Greg would be one of those.

“We will be looking to trim a few as well. There has been a bit of interest

from clubs for players on loan.”