Emery deflects blame from PSG players after Toulouse defeat

Unai Emery believes that the performance of referee Frank Schneider was not up to par during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 defeat to Toulouse.

Ligue 1 champions PSG continued their shaky start to life under the former Sevilla manager with a tame display at Stadium Municipal - Serge Aurier seeing red before a penalty from Yann Bodiger and Jimmy Durmaz's late strike won it for Toulouse.

The loss is a second of the league campaign for Emery's side, matching the number of defeats they suffered under Laurent Blanc last term, but the Spaniard was quick to deflect the blame from his players, though he acknowledged a need for better discipline from the team.

"Today, the referee has not been good to us," Emery told beIN SPORTS. "The action of expulsion, the penalty is the action that changes the game.

"After, with one player less on our side, the team needed patience and tranquility in the minutes that followed to score a goal.

"But with the mistakes we have made, the match was over. It must be analysed to work on managing the emotions of players when the game gets a little more difficult."