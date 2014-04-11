Emery excited about Valencia semi-final

The pair were pitted together in Friday's draw in an all-Spanish affair, and will play for a place in the final against either Juventus or last year's runners-up, Benfica.

Emery, who spent four years at Mestalla before a short spell at Spartak Moscow, is looking forward to the tie, and says having the second game away will not make a difference, despite their stirring second-leg comeback in the home match of their last-eight tie with Porto on Thursday.

"They are nuances, it is best to accept it and as we accept it we are better prepared," he said.

"We are satisfied, we believe that it is a very nice round that excites everyone, and that will lead to a Spanish team being in the final.

"That is good for national football. We want to do something important.

"It's an attractive tie. We know them very well and have competed against them this season.

"They are a very balanced rival in every sense and I think it's going to be big, both for Sevilla and Valencia, and nationally."